Spring Creek Fire explodes to 14,000-plus acres in Costilla County, forces closure of U.S. 160

FORT GARLAND, Colo. — The Spring Creek Fire in southern Colorado exploded to more than 14,000 acres and forced the closure of a longer stretch of U.S. 160, the Colorado Office of Emergency Management said.

Some structures have been burned by the wildfire and as of Friday morning, 14,424 acres have burned, officials said. There were reports that homes were lost.

Map currently shows the fire as 14,424 Acres https://t.co/y5yp2A0qhH — CO – Emergency Mgmt (@COEmergency) June 29, 2018

The fire is east of Fort Garland — about 160 miles south of Denver — is 0 percent contained since being reported Wednesday.

The Colorado Department of Transportation closed a 38-mile stretch of U.S. 160 between Fort Garland and Walsenburg.

CDOT closed CO 160 overnight due to the Spring Creek Fire. The closure is between Ft Garland and Walsenburg (mileposts 258 to 294). No estimated time of reopening. #springcreekfire pic.twitter.com/phAIQKi99e — CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) June 29, 2018

The fire has forced the evacuation of about 350 primary and vacation homes in the Sangre de Cristo Mountains. All roads leading into the Forbes Park and Wagon Creek subdivisions are closed.

Pre-evacuation orders are in place for the towns of La Veta, Cuchara and south of U.S. 160 in the Fort Garland area.

A shelter has been set up at the Blanca Fort Garland Community Center at 17591 E. Highway 160 in Blanca.