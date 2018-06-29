Attorney Phil Harding, of Harding and Associates PC, answers your legal questions every week. Today he talks about the importance of shopping around for the right lawyer. Call him for a free consultation at 303-762-9500.AlertMe
Shop and Compare when Hiring an Attorney
-
Top Ten List for EVERY Driver from Attorney Phil Harding
-
Harding & Associates: Jury Duty
-
Legal terms
-
Teen Driving Advice
-
Legal Expert Phil Harding – You vs. The Other Side’s Insurance Company
-
-
Legal Expert Phil Harding – DON’T Talk to Other Side’s Insurance Company
-
Laws Regarding Sexual Harassment with Legal Expert, Phil Harding
-
Big Mistakes with Medical Bills… The Do’s and Don’ts
-
Ask the Attorney: What’s an Expert Witness?
-
Legal Cases: Settling vs Trial
-
-
Legal Expert Phil Harding Highlights “WeeCycle”
-
Negotiating the Best Settlement after an Accident
-
When Disaster Strikes Make Sure You’re Covered!