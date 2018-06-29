Problem Solvers guide to July 4th

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- With dry conditions all across the state, you may need to double check your plans to watch fireworks this year. There are a lot of cancellations due to dry conditions. Steamboat Springs and Breckenridge both cancelled their shows. Grand Lake doesn't know if they'll host a show anymore.

Even with cancellations, most towns still plan to host parades or festivals to celebrate Independence Day.

Along the Front Range, dry and hot is the narrative as well.

“Fire danger is extreme right now," Steve Aseltine with West Metro Fire said.

The Problem Solvers found out most of the shows in the Metro area will go on as planned. Places like Denver, Littleton, and Arvada will have fireworks. You can find a complete list here.

In Lakewood, you'll see fireworks, but you'll also see some extra resources.

“We’re working with the city of Lakewood on their fireworks display,” Aseltine said.

West Metro Fire will have a brush truck and an extra ambulance at Lakewood's fireworks due to the lack of moisture.

“It’s extremely dry out there, so any type of wildfire start has the ability to spread very rapidly," Aseltine said.