Wildfire near Florissant forces mandatory evacuation order

FLORISSANT, Colo. — A new wildfire has forced authorities to issue mandatory evacuation orders for some homes in the Florissant area.

Florissant Fire said the fire is burning in the High Chateau subdivision south of the town. That subdivision and the Highland Meadows subdivision are under a mandatory evacuation order.

The Woodland Park Police Department said, “DO NOT WAIT LEAVE NOW!” to subdivision residents in a notice posted online.

Smoke from the fire, also known as the High Chateau Fire, is visible throughout the area.

There is an active wildland fire in the High Chateau subdivision, smoke visible throughout the area. Evacuations in progress. — Florissant Fire (@FlorissantFire) June 29, 2018

Teller County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Cdr. Greg Couch said the evacuation shelter is Cripple Creek-Victor Junior Senior High School.

Cripple Creek city officials said the Red Cross will be at the high school at approximately 3:45 p.m. Friday.

Teller County Road 11 is closed at County Road 1 to Four-Mile Station.

The Teller County Fairgrounds in Cripple Creek are open for displaced large animals and livestock.