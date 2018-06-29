Poolside Sweat Sesh with Fitbit Local

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DESCRIPTION

Get ready to sweat with Fitbit Local Ambassadors Samy Mattei and Jon Cerf at the Westin Denver Downtown in an all-levels, total-body Bootcamp followed by a poolside Yoga Flow. Burn and stretch to the beats of a live DJ through silent headphones provided by Soundoff. After our sweat sesh, feel free to enjoy the pool, live DJ and refreshments provided by Brew Dr Kombucha! Bring your swimsuit!

What to expect;

10:15 - 10:30 Meet your ambassadors and check-in

10:30 am - 11:00 am Bootcamp Blast with Jon Cerf

11:00 am - 11:30 am Yoga Flow with Samy Mattei

11:30 am - 11:45 am Fitbit giveaway

11:45 am Enjoy the pool and have a great Saturday!

Everyone and all levels are welcome, so bring a friend and a smile. Owning a Fitbit product is not necessary to participate. Plus, while you’re getting your fit on, you’ll have a chance to win* a Fitbit tracker of your own.

