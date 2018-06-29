People in more than 100 homes evacuate for High Chateau Fire in Teller County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. -- People who live near the High Chateau Fire in Teller County say it seemed to have come out of nowhere.

Many people were blocked out of their neighborhood near the intersection of Teller County roads 1 and 11.

Some residents tell us they could see smoke form other fires, when they were told they’d have to evacuate- immediately.

More than 400 acres burned as of late Friday afternoon.

111 homes have been evacuated. An evacuation center was opened at Cripple Creek-Victor Junior-Senior High School.

Fire crews have not been able to determine if any structures have burned.

Residents had to wait for hours before being allowed into their homes for 10 minutes.

Elizabeth Vega said, “I don’t have any words … we are the first house right here and all I want to do is get my dogs.”

Michelle Harford said, “I’m scared. I’m freaked out yeah. I’m not happy. it’ s just not good.”

State agencies and local fire departments met Friday evening.

They’re trying to get a handle on how to fight the High Chateau fire.

No word on their plan just yet.