Mark Redwine pleads not guilty to killing son Dylan; trial set for Nov. 26

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DURANGO, Colo. -- Mark Redwine, the man accused of killing his son Dylan Redwine in southwest Colorado 5 1/2 years ago, pleaded not guilty in a La Plata County courtroom on Friday.

The plea was entered on his behalf by one of his attorneys. A trial will begin Nov. 26 and is expected to last four weeks.

Mark Redwine has been in jail for nearly a year after a grand jury issued an indictment in the case.

He was arrested in Bellingham, Washington, and brought back to Colorado in August.

Dylan Redwine, who was 13 at the time, was last seen at his father’s home in Vallecito, near Durango, on Nov. 19, 2012.

Investigators discovered part of his remains on Middle Mountain.

Mark Redwine remains locked up in the La Plata County jail charged with second-degree murder and child abuse resulting in death.

He has been held on a $750,000 bond. Redwine has maintained his innocence over the years.

Since his arrest, Redwine's attorneys have been going over more than 1,000 pieces of evidence placed against their client.

Redwine will now go on trial and given the judge's past statements, he doesn't want to wait on when it will begin.