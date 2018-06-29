Hot, dry weather leads to fireworks concerns ahead of Fourth of July

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAKEWOOD, Colo. -- Fires burning across the state have ramped up fireworks concerns ahead of the Fourth of July holiday.

Safety experts are warning about the dangers and West Metro Fire Rescue is taking things a step further, going directly to neighborhoods with their plea.

The basic rule of fireworks is if it leaves the ground, it's illegal in Colorado. Most counties along the Front Range have fire bans in place that strictly outlaw the use of fireworks. In some, that includes sparklers.

West Metro Fire Rescue is appealing to residents, placing signs in neighborhoods and getting the word out.

“We have a lot of dry grasses and trees, what firefighters call fuel because it does burn this time of year and only takes something like a firework to set off a fire that causes a lot of damage," West Metro fire marshal Bruce Krall said. "We want to prevent that."

Officials want people to attend professional shows, where inspections are made areas are made safe.

Last year, fireworks caused six fires in the West Metro Fire District on the Fourth of July.

In some communities, fines for using fireworks can be as high as $2,000.