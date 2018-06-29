× Hail damage affecting some rental car reservations

DENVER — Thousands of travelers are hitting the airports and the highways before and after the 4th of July holiday.

More than 250,000 are expected to venture through Denver International Airport and many will be renting cars.

Recent hail storms are causing problems, leaving extensive hail damage which could affect some with reservations.

FOX31 called Enterprise Rent-a-Car and learned the company has a plan in place indicated by a recording that says, “Availability at our location has been impacted by the recent weather event, we will continue to move cars into the area to support our local community.”

Changing your travel dates may work if you are unable to receive a reserved car. Checking other agencies is another option. Consumer experts say the key is to check on your reservation ahead of time to avoid any surprises.