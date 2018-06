× Evacuations ordered in Pueblo grass fire

PUEBLO, Colo. — Authorities have issued an evacuation order due to a rapidly growing grass fire near Pueblo.

According to the Pueblo County Sheriff, an evacuation order is in place for residences in the area of Highway 96 west from McCarthy Boulevard to Pueblo Reservoir Access Road.

The fire, also known as the Stonemoor Fire, began midday Friday.

Officials have closed Highway 96 between mile markers 51 and 53.