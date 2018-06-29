× Democrats and Republicans unite behind candidates but Kennedy, Johnston and Lynne skip rally

DENVER — With the primaries now over — Democrats and Republicans are uniting behind their candidates.

Thursday, Republicans held a statewide tour for Walker Stapleton which included speeches from losing candidates Greg Lopez, Victor Mitchell and Doug Robinson.

Mitchell, who just days before referred to Stapleton as a liar in television commercials, called him a “friend’ at a campaign stop in Arapahoe County. Doug Robinson even cut Stapleton a check.

For weeks they said nasty things about @WalkerStapleton. Now they are his friend & donors. Politics sometimes creates odd relationships. Still a pretty powerful show of unity. Democrats in Colorado have yet to schedule a similar gathering for @PolisForCO #copolitics #cogov #kdvr pic.twitter.com/KTJNrGHTDB — Joe St. George (@JoeStGeorge) June 28, 2018

Democrats for their part have also begun to unite behind Jared Polis — the Democratic nominee for governor in Colorado.

Friday a rally was held featuring Governor Hickenlooper, Congresswoman Diana DeGette, Congressman Ed Perlmutter, and Mayor Michael Hancock.

Noticeably missing from the rally however was Polis’ Democratic opponents in the primary — Cary Kennedy, Mike Johnston and Donna Lynne.

Now: Democrats gather at Colorado State Capitol for @jaredpolis. Do not see any of his primary opponents but Hickenlooper, Degette, Perlmutter, Ken Salazar, Duran, Hancock all here #kdvr #copolitics pic.twitter.com/d0X7FCSzbQ — Joe St. George (@JoeStGeorge) June 29, 2018

Fox 31 Political Reporter Joe St. George wanted to ask Polis about the absences but he did not take any questions following the rally.

Governor Hickenlooper said the other candidates were “out of town” and said their is “no division” within the party.

Democratic party officials remind critics of the statements each candidate put out in recent days supporting Polis:

Mike Johnston:

“I’m proud to endorse Jared Polis. Jared is an entrepreneur for good. He has built things – from non-profits to social movements – that make life better for people across this state. And over the last year, I have gotten to know Jared very well. He has earned my respect. He has earned my support. I hope you will join me in being the first to sign up and make calls for him. Let’s stand shoulder to shoulder and fight to provide every child in Colorado full day Kindergarten, to move our state to 100% renewable energy by 2040, and to make sure every Coloradan has the skills they need for the jobs to come.”

Cary Kennedy:

“It has been an honor to run alongside Congressman Jared Polis–thank you for your friendship, for your courage to run, and all of your years of public service to the state of Colorado. I look forward to working with you to bring bold ideas into action in our state. Together we will all make sure that Walker Stapleton does not win this election and take Colorado backwards.”

Lieutenant Governor Donna Lynne:

“Jared is committed to Colorado’s future and to working for Colorado families on issues such as healthcare, early childhood education and protecting our environment. I hope all Coloradans will join me in working hard to ensure Jared Polis is the next Governor of Colorado.”

The Colorado GOP has pounced on the absences and launched an online media campaign as a result.