After record-shattering heat, 10-degree cool down and windy day ahead of possible weekend rain

DENVER -- The all-time high temperature of 105 degrees was reached in Denver on Thursday. It's only the fifth time since record keeping began in 1872 that the temperature reached that high.

Temperatures will cool off behind a cold front on Friday, but highs will be about 95 degrees in Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins.

There will be sunshine and a 5 percent chance of a dry, gusty thunderstorm in the afternoon. A breezy west wind of 10-25 mph will rotate to the northeast in the afternoon.

There will be high fire danger again Friday across the state, with low relative humidity, hot temperatures and gusty wind of 15-40 mph.

The mountains can expect sunshine and highs ranging from 75 to 90 degrees with gusty wind.

A cold front drops into the Front Range on Saturday morning with fog developing and some mist with a 40 percent chance rain and thunderstorms.

Temperatures drop 20 degrees, with highs in the mid-70s in Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins.

Areas west of the Continental Divide stay dry and hot on Saturday with no relief.

Sunday will be more normal with morning sunshine and isolated afternoon thunderstorms. Highs will be in the mid-80s.

Hot 90s return next week.

