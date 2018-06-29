× Castle Rock police and fire departments host ‘splash mob’ to connect with kids

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — The Castle Rock Police and Fire Departments hosted a “splash mob” at the Miller Activity Complex Friday afternoon.

They handed out water cannons and had a huge water fight. In all, it lasted just over 15 minutes, but they hope it makes a lasting impression on the children.

Castle Rock Police Chief Jack Cauley said, “We want to connect to community and kids and let them know we are here for them to be their friend and to protect them. We are a growing community and we want to hold on to that small town charm and fell and when we do something like this and get people together, that’s what community is all about.”

Castle Rock’s acting fire chief, Norris Croom said, “A lot of times you hear kids are afraid to call 911 or they are scared of police or firefighters. This is an opportunity for us to get out here to show we are just like them.”

Parents say they appreciate the effort the town goes through to engage with families. Stacy Carson brought her children to take part and said, “It shows them they are great people and they’re personable. This awesome and the kids are having a blast.”

In case you missed it, the next one is scheduled for 1pm July 11th at the Miller Activity Complext (The MAC). For more information, you can follow Castle Rock Police on Facebook