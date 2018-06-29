416 Fire north of Durango surpasses 41,000 acres; cost to fight up to $25.6 million

DURANGO, Colo. — The 416 Fire north of Durango grew by more than 4,000 acres on Thursday and has cost more than $25 million since it started four weeks ago, officials said Friday.

The fire burned 4,129 acres on Thursday, mostly on the west and north ends, reaching a total of 41,617 acres as of Friday morning, according the 416 Fire Facebook page.

Fire activity is expected to increase in the northwest perimeter of the Deer Creek drainage on Friday.

Hot, dry weather and changing winds up to 30 mph will affect the firefighting efforts.

The moderate rate of spread to the north will increase smoke visibility in communities along U.S. Highway 550.

The weather will remain near critical as high temperatures, low humidity and strong winds have resulted in another red flag warning.

There are 357 firefighters working the blaze, including 15 engines, six hand crews, four firefighting helicopters and two bulldozers.

There are no mandatory evacuation orders in place, but some pre-evacuation remain in effect.

The cause of the fire , which started June 1, remains under investigation. It has cost $25.6 million to fight so far.

The 416 Fire is one of six active wildfires in the state: Golf Course, Sugarloaf, Weston Pass, Spring Creek and Burro.