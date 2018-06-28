World’s best golfers compete at U.S. Senior Open in Colorado Springs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. -- The world's best golfers will compete for one of the greatest titles in golf this weekend at the Broadmoor in Colorado Springs.

The 39th U.S. Senior Open, which started Thursday morning, is the eighth USGA Championship played at the Broadmoor. It's the second time the Broadmoor has hosted this event.

The golf tournament goes through Sunday and is the biggest tournament of the year on the senior tour.

World Series champion and Cy Young award-winner John Smoltz is a part of the field at the #USSeniorOpen at @TheBroadmoor. #KDVR pic.twitter.com/SrurMSMYbR — Drew Engelbart (@DrewEngelbart) June 28, 2018

Broncos general manager John Elway is severing as the Honorary Chair of the tournament, which coincides with the 100th anniversary of the Broadmoor Hotel.

Broadmoor’s east golf course opened in 1918. The Broadmoor features two other golf courses, the West and the Mountain, and the resort’s hotel is located on the edge of Cheyenne Lake.