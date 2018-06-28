× Wildfire near Grand Lake forces evacuations

GRAND COUNTY, Colo. — Authorities have issued an evacuation order due to a quickly growing fire in northeast Grand County.

The fire is burning near Grand Lake.

According to Grand Lake Fire, all homes north of County Road 48 and east toward Rocky Mountain National Park toward Highway 34 are being ordered to evacuate. Evacuees should go to the Grand Lake Center, 301 Marina Drive in Grand Lake.

“Multiple crews from Grand Lake Fire, Grand Fire, East Grand Fire, Hot Sulphur Springs, EMS and Sheriff’s office are currently working the fire to get it under control,” Grand County officials said at 4 p.m. Thursday.

County Road 48 has been closed.

The National Weather Service’s Boulder office said its monitoring systems detected the wildfire.

The fire is separate from the Sugarloaf Fire, which is burning in southeastern Grand County near the Summit County border.

This story is developing. It will be updated as authorities release more information.