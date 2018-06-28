New wildfire burning in Grand County

GRAND COUNTY, Colo. — A new wildfire is burning in Grand County not far from the Summit County border.

According to Grand County authorities, the fire has burned about 40 acres in a forested area that includes trees killed by mountain pine beetles.

On Thursday afternoon, officials said they will let the fire burn. It is also being called the Sugarloaf Fire.

The U.S. Forest Service said the fire is burning above 10,000 feet in steep, rocky terrain. The agency believes it was likely caused by a lightning strike Wednesday.

No structures are immediately threatened and no evacuations have been ordered.

Summit County Fire and EMS said the fire is burning on U.S. Forest Service land about 4 miles from the Summit County border near Ute Pass and the Henderson Mill.

“We are monitoring it and have made contingency plans if it were to endanger Summit County,” the agency said on its Facebook page.

Smoke from the wildfire is visible from Interstate 70 in the Silverthorne area.