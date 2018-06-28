Unique kabob combinations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

​ Chile-Orange Swordfish Kabobs

5 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

3 tablespoons fresh-squeezed orange juice (from about 1/2 medium orange)

1 large clove garlic, minced

1/2 teaspoon coarse sea salt, plus more to taste

1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper

1/2 teaspoon crushed red chile flakes

2 pounds skinless swordfish steaks, cut into 1 1/2-inch cubes

2 pounds zucchini and yellow summer squash, cut into 1-inch-thick rounds

12 cherry tomatoes

Method:

In a medium mixing bowl, whisk together oil, orange juice, garlic, salt, pepper and chile flakes. Add swordfish and toss well to coat; cover and refrigerate for 1 hour.

Prepare a grill for medium-high heat cooking. Thread marinated swordfish, squash and tomatoes onto skewers. (If using wooden skewers, soak in water for 30 minutes before assembling.) Discard excess marinade. Grill kabobs over direct heat, turning once, until lightly charred and cooked through, about 8 minutes.

Grilled Scallop Kabobs with Harissa-Herb Sauce

3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, divided

1/4 cup finely chopped red onion

1 clove garlic, thinly sliced

1 tablespoon harissa spice blend

Pinch saffron

1/2 cup fresh cilantro

1/4 cup fresh mint leaves

Finely grated zest of 1 orange

1/4 cup orange juice

1/2 teaspoon coarse sea salt, divided

1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper, divided

12 large sea scallops, side muscle removed

Method:

In a medium skillet, combine 2 tablespoons of the oil, onions and garlic over medium-high heat. Cook just until onions start to sizzle. Remove from heat and cool. In a small bowl, stir together harissa, saffron and 1 tablespoon warm water. Set aside.

Prepare a grill for medium heat cooking.

Combine onion mixture, all but 1 teaspoon of the harissa mixture, cilantro, mint, orange zest and juice, 1/4 teaspoon of the salt and 1/8 teaspoon of the pepper in a food processor and purée until smooth. Set harissa-herb sauce aside.

Stir remaining 1 tablespoon oil into reserved harissa mixture. Brush scallops with harissa oil and season with remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt and 1/8 teaspoon pepper. Thread scallops onto two 6-inch skewers to form each kabob. (If using wooden skewers, soak in water for 30 minutes before assembling.) Grill, flipping once, until lightly browned and slightly firm but still springy to the touch, about 3 minutes per side.

Serve scallop kabobs immediately alongside harissa-herb sauce.

Marinated Halloumi Cheese Kabobs with Herbs

12 ounces halloumi cheese, cut into 1-inch cubes

1 red bell pepper, cut into 1-inch pieces

1 red onion, cut into 1-inch pieces

4 cremini or white button mushrooms

2 tablespoons chopped mixed fresh herbs, such as thyme, oregano, mint and parsley

1 clove garlic, finely chopped

1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil

Juice of 1 lime

Ground black pepper to taste

Method:

In a large non-reactive bowl, combine herbs, garlic, oil, lime juice and pepper. Add cheese, onion, bell pepper and mushrooms and stir to combine. Cover and refrigerate for 24 hours, stirring occasionally.

Prepare a grill for medium heat cooking. Thread a mushroom cap onto a 12-inch skewer, then thread on a piece of onion, a piece of bell pepper and a cheese cube. (If using wooden skewers, soak in water for 30 minutes before assembling.) Repeat with more onion, bell pepper and cheese, ending with another mushroom cap to form each kabob. Repeat with remaining 2 mushroom caps, onion, bell pepper and cheese. Grill kabobs, basting with any remaining marinade and flipping frequently, until lightly browned on the edges, about 10 minutes.

Fruit Kabobs

1/4 cup orange juice

2 tablespoons orange blossom honey

16 medium strawberries

16 fresh pineapple chunks

2 bananas, sliced

1/4 cup unsweetened shredded coconut

1/4 cup finely grated or shaved chocolate

Method:

Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. In a large bowl, stir together orange juice and honey. Add strawberries, pineapple and bananas and toss to coat. Thread fruit onto 8 wooden skewers in any order you like.

Place coconut and chocolate on separate large plates or combine them on one. Roll kabobs in coconut and chocolate, using your fingers to help coat fruit if needed. Place kabobs on the prepared baking sheet, cover and freeze until fruit is completely firm, at least 2 hours or up to 3 days.

Mediterranean Kabobs

2/3 cup extra-virgin olive oil

1/3 cup lemon juice

3 tablespoons Mediterranean spice rub

1 clove garlic, finely chopped

1 pound boneless leg of lamb, cut into 1-inch cubes

2 large red bell peppers, cut into 1-inch pieces (optional)

2 medium zucchini, cut into 1-inch rounds

1 large red onion, cut into wedges

Lemon halves

Method:

In a bowl, combine oil, lemon juice, spice rub, and garlic to make a marinade. Transfer 1/4 cup of the marinade to a small bowl, cover, and refrigerate to use for basting later. Pour remaining marinade into a large resealable plastic bag and add lamb. Seal bag, turn to coat, and refrigerate for at least 8 hours or overnight, turning occasionally.

Prepare a grill for medium-heat cooking. Drain and discard marinade from lamb. Thread lamb, peppers, zucchini, and onions onto skewers to make kabobs (if using wooden skewers, soak in water for 30 minutes before using).

Grill kabobs, uncovered, over medium heat for 3 minutes on each side. Baste with reserved marinade, then continue basting and cooking for 8 to 10 minutes longer, or until meat reaches desired doneness and vegetables are tender. Transfer to a large platter and serve with lemon halves.