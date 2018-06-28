Study: Colorado’s rough roads cost drivers additional $2,306 annually

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- A national transportation research group found Colorado drivers have to deal with more road-related problems than most.

Washington, D.C.-based national transportation research group, TRIP, spent three months studying Colorado’s pavement data, safety data and congestion. Their research found Colorado drivers spend more time in traffic and have more damage to their cars due to the state's roads.

The average Colorado motorist is spending an additional 52 hours annually stuck in traffic congestion, according to the report. Moreover, the state's drivers spend an additional $2,306 annually due to maintenance costs from rough roads and wasted gas from idling in traffic.

“Colorado roads are terrible -- pot holes all over the place -- I run into them all the time," said Micah Thomas, who manages a Midas shop in Centennial.

The Colorado AAA office also said the state's infrastructure is below par.

"It is unacceptable that Colorado’s roads and bridges are functioning the way they are functioning right now. It’s unacceptable that we are not investing more in this," said Colorado AAA representative Skyler McKinnley.