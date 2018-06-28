Some structures burned in Costilla County wildfire; containment at 0 percent

FORT GARLAND, Colo. — Authorities said Thursday some structures have been burned by a wildfire in southern Colorado.

It’s not clear yet how many structures were burned or whether any were homes.

The Costilla County Sheriff’s Office said it was still assessing the damage and will update evacuated residents at 1 p.m. at the Blanca Fort Garland Community Center.

The fire east of Fort Garland — about 160 miles south of Denver — has grown to about 3,723 acres and is 0 percent contained since being reported Wednesday. It is also known as the Spring Fire.

It has evacuated about 350 primary and vacation homes in the Sangre de Cristo Mountains. All roads leading into the Forbes Park and Wagon Creek subdivisions are closed.

U.S. 160 is open just west of La Veta Pass, but officials have asked the public to avoid the area.

A shelter has been set up at the Blanca Fort Garland Community Center at 17591 E. Highway 160 in Blanca.

Hot, dry and windy weather has raised the fire danger across much of Colorado as well as Utah and parts of Arizona and Nevada.