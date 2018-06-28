Sheriff: ‘Multiple’ deaths reported at newsroom shooting in Maryland

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The sheriff in Anne Arundel County, Maryland said “multiple” people have been killed after reports of shots fired outside a newspaper office in Annapolis, the state’s capital. Fox News reported the suspect has been caught and authorities are checking to see if there are any other shooters.

DEVELOPING: 'Multiple' deaths, suspect caught after reports of shots fired outside Maryland newspaper office, sheriff says. https://t.co/6gHhXWA95v https://t.co/36rpSPyVeN — Fox News (@FoxNews) June 28, 2018

The shooting happened at The Capital newspaper, according to the Associated Press.

The Baltimore Sun, which owns the Annapolis newspaper, says a reporter told them of the shooting Thursday afternoon.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives says it is responding to reports of the shooting.

Marc Limansky is a spokesman for the Anne Arundel County Police Department. He says officers are searching the building in Annapolis where the shooting was reported. He says the situation is “active and ongoing.”

On TV reports, people could be seen leaving the building with their hands up, as police officers urged them to depart through a parking lot and officers converged on the building.