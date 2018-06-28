Safety consultants stay busy as more active shooting situations play out in America

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER – The rise of active shooter situations in America has given growth to an industry of consultants on a mission to keep people as safe as possible.

“Every environment is different whether you’re dealing with a school or today’s instance in Annapolis with a newspaper,” said Robert McDonough with Guidepost Solutions.

Consulting firms like Guidepost Solutions, that offer risk assessment and other services, say there has been a large increase of business owners reaching out-- looking for ways to educate employees.

Active shooter simulations are part of hands-on training conducted by Denver-based TAC*ONE Consulting.

“It gives people confidence,” said Joe Deedon with TAC*ONE. “Instead of just going online, doing the learning training … or just having us talk at you for 30 to 45 minutes.”

Deedon used to be employed with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. He and his team have experienced active shooter tragedies. Deedon told FOX31 each scenario will be different and require flexible training that helps people know when it is appropriate to run, hide or fight.

Dale Schuster-- the president of SteriTec Products, Mfg. in Englewood-- took action by hiring the TAC*ONE team after seeing no end to mass shootings on the news.

“[Joe is] basing it on real life experience,” Schuster explained. “That is the difference.”

Active shooter drills are happening regularly across the country. The demonstrations aim to give people peace of mind by knowing better ways to escape, where to hide or how best to fight. The typical advice is to run, hide and fight-- in that order. But experts say some situations might require a different order.

Experts stress people should have an escape plan in mind at home, work and in public places.