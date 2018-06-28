Summer heat wave continues: Record-breaking temperatures again, but cooler by weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- It reached 101 degrees on Wednesday, one short of the record high for the date.

It will be even hotter on Thursday, with a high of 102 degrees in Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins. The record for the date is 99 degrees set in 1986.

The all-time record high for Denver is 105 degrees set on June 25, 2012, June 26, 2012, July 20, 2005, and Aug. 8, 1878. Temperature records have been kept since 1872.

The all-time mark could be at risk on Thursday.

A blast furnace southwest winds increases to 30 mph on Thursday afternoon, helping to push the temperature up.

There will be lots of sunshine early, then a 10 percent chance of a dry, gusty thunderstorm in the afternoon.

The mountains can expect sunshine and the hottest temperatures of the week from 75-92 degrees.

It will be cooler behind a cold front on Friday with highs in the low 90s.

Another cold front socks in the Front Range with fog, drizzle and a chance for thunderstorms on Saturday. Highs will be in the upper 70s and lows 80s in Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins.

Sunday will be sunnier with a chance for afternoon thunderstorms and highs near 90 degrees.

