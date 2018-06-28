Paula’s Picks: Chuy’s opens third location

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chuy's is the super popular, Tex-Mex restaurant known for its authentic, fresh food and its fun eclectic design and it has recently opened its third restaurant in the metro area. you can now find Chuy's in Greenwood Village, Belmar and Westminster. Check out this segment of Paula's Picks as we dive into why the food and cocktails set Chuy's apart from other restaurants.

https://www.chuys.com

Denver Tech

8121 Arapahoe Rd.

Greenwood Village, CO 80112

(720) 699-7500

Belmar

499 S. Vance St.

Lakewood, CO 80226

(720) 460-9840

Westminster

6595 W. 104th Avenue

Westminster, CO 80020

(303) 469-9441