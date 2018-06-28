Man killed in early morning single-vehicle crash on I-76 in Commerce City

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — One person was killed in a single-vehicle accident on Interstate 76 on Thursday morning, the Commerce City Police Department said.

Police and the South Adams County Fire Department responded to the 10800 block of Interstate 76 just after 2 a.m.

Officers determined the male driver had been traveling eastbound when the vehicle struck the center median cable guard.

The driver, whose name and age were not released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash and whether alcohol or drugs were contributing factors is not known.

Westbound I-76 was reduced to one lane and the eastbound lanes were closed until about 6:15 a.m.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.