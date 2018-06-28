Hottest temperature ever felt in Denver hit again Thursday

DENVER — Thursday was the hottest temperature recorded in Denver’s history at 105 degrees. This has only happened four other times since 1872.

This unprecedented heat wasn’t unique to Denver, low 100s spread across the entire eastern half of the state nearing all-time record highs for many locations.

From here, however, we cool off into the weekend and will add a few thunderstorms into the mix too.

Some thunderstorms are possible this evening across the state, mostly the plains. These storms will have some rain but pose a lightning and damaging wind threat more than anything.

Luckily storms approaching northern Colorado for the weekend will carry more rain with them.

As we await those rain chances for Saturday, isolated storms are possible again Friday with temperatures staying in the middle 90s.

Saturday will have a storm/rain chance of 30 percent for northern Colorado and there will be enough cool air to hold afternoon temperatures closer to 80 to 85.

Sunday warms a bit, still mid-80s, and carries a lower storm/rain chance again.

Check interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado’s Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We’re tracking weather today on FOX31 Denver and Channel 2 News – and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.