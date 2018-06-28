× Food Truck Rally

The Food Truck Rally will be on July 4th from 1 – 8 p.m. at Stanley Marketplace, that’s located at 501 Dallas St in Aurora. Celebrate Independence Day with an elevated pop-up experience featuring a variety of delicious eats and Fourth of July themed cocktails. There will be plenty of shade and seating for guests to dine, imbibe and mingle all day long.

Participating Food Trucks: aiko pops, Arepas House, Arepas Queen, Baba’s Falafel, Barbed Wire Reef, Billy’s Gourmet Hot Dogs, Dos Gringos, Farmer Joe’s, Gyros King, Holy Crepe, Little India Food Truck, Maineiac Lobster Co., Peaceful Creations, Pink Tank, Punch & Judy’s Pot Pies, Rocky Mountain Snowflakes, Taco Bron, The Budlong Hot Chicken, The Ethiopian Food Truck, What Would Cheesus Do and many more to come.