Food storage causes problems for restaurants getting report card ‘Fs’

DENVER -- Every week, FOX31 looks at health inspections at restaurants in metro Denver and along the Front Range.

Platea Latin Eatery and Cantina

Tri-County Environmental Health cited the Aurora restaurant for 18 critical health code violations in April and October 2017.

The critical mistakes included:

Cooked meats stored with raw beef

Cans used in mixed drinks stored in ice bin

Chorizo, ranch dressing and sour cream held too warm

Boxes of shrimp and sausage on the floor

Owner Rick Garcia showed us the kitchen and said they corrected everything. Garcia said, “Beyond firing what we find to be a big part of the mistake We took advantage of training all current staff. We have taken classes. Frist of all how very sorry we are as a business that it happened. First and foremost, not only do I eat here, my family eats here, everybody eats here. We take it super, super seriously and it’s quite embarrassing when it does happen, so you do everything that you need to do to fix it immediately.”

Platea is located at Southlands on Main Street.

Olde Towne Tavern

The Littleton restaurant scored nine critical health code violations during its April surprise inspection. The mistakes included:

No cold water bar hand sink

Black mold like substance in ice machine

Eggs stored over ready to eat lettuce

Floors soiled with debris

The restaurant did not return our calls, so we stopped by.

A spokesperson said, 'We are in full compliance with Tri-County Health, everything has been corrected since then. We had a clean inspection the last time he was out. We take all that stuff very seriously and it`s all been taken care of."

Olde Towne Tavern is located at 2410 West Main Street.

Iron Works Brewery and Pub

Iron Works in Lakewood scored the “A” with two perfect inspections in a row without critical violations.

Owner Mike Mader said, “The main thing is to make clean up lists, every morning and every night, before you go on shift after you get off shift. That way you keep everything clean all the time and it’s not a major catastrophe to try to get places cleaned up. That’s why you put everything in place to make sure you are getting the perfect scores.”

Iron Works is located on West Alameda Parkway.

