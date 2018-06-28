Flyfit Crunch and Brunch

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The countdown is on, Flywheel Sports is coming to Denver soon but you can celebrate for the weeks leading up to the event. Flywheel invites you to their "Crunch and Brunch", Saturday June 30th. It will be on the rooftop at 10 Barrel Brewery in Rhino. It will be a 45 minute class with strength training and high intensity drills called Flyfit. They will be offering workouts like this in their cycle studio as well as their cycle workouts when they open up in July. Bring your own mat and stay for drinks and appetizers after. Tickets are $20. Go to EventBrite.com to purchase.