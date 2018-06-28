Disabled residents look forward to elevator repairs in high rise

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Colorado’s extreme weather is causing some problems with apartment buildings across the metro area from air conditioning to elevators.

The FOX31 Problem Solvers were called to the Connole Apartments in Denver by disabled residents who wanted information about how long they would have to cope with malfunctioning elevators.

One man who resides in the 12-story high rise says, “In this wheelchair if I don't have access to an elevator how am I supposed to get downstairs?”

A woman who lives on the top floor is exhausted and worried, “I'm out of breath, I’m on oxygen most of the time.”

The Problem Solvers contacted the D enver Housing Authority and learned the issue is getting the parts needed for the repairs delivered in a timely manner.

They provided FOX31 with a statement saying, “our Housing Management Department has processes in place to respond to emergencies regarding the safety of our residents. That includes having staff on the premises around the clock, some even hand cranking one elevator to help those in wheelchairs."

FOX31 also learned firefighters are on constant standby in the case of an emergency.

One elevator is back online and the other should be working within days.

Residents say they are growing tired of the elevators breaking down.

One complaining that the problem occurs often, “They just need to fix it and fix it right.”

Resident Cheryl Jenkins tells the Problem Solvers she is happy to have updated information and reassured to know there is an emergency plan in place, “I called Fox 31 because I know they could get the job done.”

Safety experts say the hot temperatures and sudden storms can cause mechanical problems in residential and office buildings. Now is a good time to ask your management about existing emergency plans and demand that the information is properly shared with everyone inside the building.