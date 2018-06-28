Denver hits 100 degrees before noon, breaks record high temperature for Thursday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- The temperature reached 100 degrees in Denver at 11:31 a.m. Thursday, breaking the record high temperature for the date before noon, the National Weather Service said.

The previous record high for the date was 99 degrees set in 1986. Denver International Airport is the official recording station for the city.

The National Weather Service said temperatures will continue to climb through the day and reach 104 degrees, threatening the all-time record high for Denver of 105 degrees.

The Mile High City has reached that mark four times: Aug. 8, 1878; July 20, 2005; June 25, 2012; and June 26, 2012.

A blast furnace southwest winds increases to 30 mph on Thursday afternoon, helping to push the temperature up.

There will be lots of sunshine early, then a 10 percent chance of a dry, gusty thunderstorm in the afternoon.

The mountains can expect sunshine and the hottest temperatures of the week from 75-92 degrees.

It will be cooler behind a cold front on Friday with highs in the low 90s.

