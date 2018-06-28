Congressional District 2 candidates make history

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BOULDER, Colo. -- While various races were decided on Tuesday, history was also made when one candidate in our state snagged the Democratic nomination in Congressional District 2.

Jared Polis' old district two, now has an empty seat. On Tuesday, Joe Neguse, didn't just secure his spot as the democratic nominee, he made history.

Neguse is the first African American the Democratic Party in Colorado has ever nominated for federal office.

“To have folks from different backgrounds and different walks of life coming together, running as a ticket, this November and really on a message of change and something different, bringing something different to the table," Joe Neguse said.

It's not just Neguse breaking barriers. His opponent, Republican nominee Pete Yu, says an Asian American and an African American going head to head is historic as well.

“I can’t think of a time when there has been two minorities going against each other, I think it’s great for our country, I think it’s great for our district, and it’s great our state," Peter Yu said.

When you get down to the issues, the candidates are very different.

For example, Neguse wants to move towards a more renewable energy future, while Yu supports the oil and gas industry.

“This is a very touchy topic, but what it comes down to is, we have to make sure we protect the citizens, in regards to being able to afford and have a lost cost standard of living," Yu said.

When it comes to healthcare, Yu is against a universal system, while Neguse says it's the answer.

“I think a medicare for all system in which everyone has a baseline level of coverage is both the morally right thing to do and also economically,” Neguse said.

When you go past the politics though, the two candidates do have a lot of similarities.

They are both longtime Coloradans, both the children of immigrants, and both believe in unity.

It's also worth nothing, Stephany Rose Spaulding, an African American candidate in Colorado Springs also made history Tuesday night when she became the Democratic nominee in Colorado's 5th Congressional District.