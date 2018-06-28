Body of Colorado woman found in Utah

DELTA, Colo. — The body of a 27-year-old Colorado woman who disappeared last week has been found in Utah, and authorities have taken a man into custody.

The Delta County Sheriff’s Office says the body of Madelaine Loh, of Hotchkiss, was found about 1 p.m. Wednesday in Millard County, Utah.

It says Loh’s family had not heard from her since June 19 and reported her missing on Sunday.

Police say on Wednesday morning a 24-year-old man told Delta County sheriff’s investigators where her body was located.

The man was taken into custody on preliminary charges while the Delta County Sheriff’s Office and the Colorado Bureau of Investigation continued to investigate.