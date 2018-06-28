× Aurora girl missing since June 15 found safe

AURORA, Colo. — Aurora police said a girl missing since June 15 has been found safe. APD had issued an alert to look out for 17-year-old Fenix Stanford on Saturday.

Investigators had called her a runaway, but they also said they had received information that she may have been in danger. Police said they could not go into details about that information because she is a juvenile.

“We received several tips that helped us to locate Fenix. Thanks for your help!” APD said Thursday.