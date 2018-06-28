A roofer you can trust during hail season

Choosing the right roofer does make a difference. You want to work with a local company with a good reputation. And being a member of the BBB may not be enough. Stephen Simpkin, President of All Around Roofing, shared his advice for choosing a trusted roofer. Call him for a free estimate 303-421-ROOF (7663).AlertMe
