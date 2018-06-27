Wildfire in Costilla County forces mandatory evacuation order

COSTILLA COUNTY, Colo. — A wildfire in Costilla County in southwest Colorado forced mandatory evacuations Wednesday evening.

“Full evacuation in effect for the Forbes Park Area for the Spring Fire,” the Costilla County Sheriff’s Office said. “Anyone needing a place to stay … we have Red Cross and room at the Fort Garland and Blanca community center.”

The Spring Fire was burning east of Fort Garland. The evacuation message went to 383 telephone numbers, according to San Luis Valley Emergency services.

U.S. Highway 160 is open, but authorities ask the public to avoid the area because of all of the firefighting activity that is taking place.

Officials said there was no containment on the fire. It was estimated to be 1,200 acres late Wednesday night.

Weather conditions were hot and dry in that part of the state, and that’s what is expected for Thursday.