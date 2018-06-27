× Upper 90s again today; cold front this weekend

We hit 97 on Tuesday and we’ll do it again today. The record high in Denver is 102 set in 1990. We’ll see lots of sunshine and a 10% chance of an afternoon dry, gusty t-storm.

The Mountains can expect sunshine today turning partly cloudy this afternoon. Highs in the 70s, 80s to around 90.

Thursday is the hottest day of the week. I’m forecasting a record high of 100 in Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins. The record is 99 set in 1986. We’ll see lots of sunshine and high fire danger.

A cold front arrives on Friday afternoon/night. That sets us up for a cooler weekend.

Saturday looks partly to mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of t-storms. Highs drop to 83.

Sunday looks sunnier with a 20% chance of t-storms. Highs near 85.

