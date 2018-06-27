Triple digit heat is possible again on Thursday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Denver reached its first 100°+ temperature of the year this afternoon. The high temperature hit 101 degrees around 2 p.m. this afternoon, only one degree away from the record high of 102 degrees set in 1990.

Today was the 90th time Denver has hit triple digit heat since 1872.

On Thursday, temperatures are expected to be even warmer than today reaching 102 degrees in Denver. This will break the record high of 99 degrees that was set in 102 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies will build in during the afternoon bringing some relief to the heat with a 10% chance of an isolated afternoon storm.

Winds will be breezy up to 30mph Thursday afternoon making fire danger high across the state.

Another day of triple digit heat is expected across Denver on Thursday! It looks like Black Hawk is the place to be... #cowx pic.twitter.com/QCHbAnCS3v — Jessica Lebel (@JessicaLebelWX) June 27, 2018

Temperatures will cool to the low 90s on Friday with dry conditions.

The 80s will return for the weekend with a 20 percent chance of storms each afternoon.

Temperatures will climb back to the mid 90s by Tuesday next week.

Check interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado's Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We're tracking weather today on FOX31 Denver and Channel 2 News - and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.