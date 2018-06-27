× Suspect in Aurora officer-involved shooting dies

AURORA, Colo. — The suspect shot during an officer-involved shooting at an Aurora motel early Wednesday has died, the Aurora Police Department said.

The shooting happened about 12:30 a.m. at the Biltmore Motel at 8900 East Colfax Avenue at Yosemite Street near the Aurora-Denver border as officers responded to a report of shots being fired.

When officers arrived, they saw a suspect matching the description. The suspect was told to stop, but instead, police said he ran away.

Police chased him a short distance when shots were fired in the parking lot of the motel, hitting the suspect. No officers were injured.

The suspect was taken to a hospital. Police said the man was carrying a weapon but have not said what it was.

The name and age of the suspect were not released.

APD said it will continue to investigate — “up to and including review of body cam video,” it said Wednesday afternoon.

This is the second officer-involved shooting in the Denver area in less than 24 hours.

On Tuesday, a Westminster motorcycle officer shot a burglary suspect. That officer was not injured and there’s no word on the condition of the suspect.