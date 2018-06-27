× Stage is set for an ‘angrier’ governor’s race than Colorado has seen in past years

DENVER — The stage is now set for the next Colorado governor’s race. Jared Polis took home the Democratic nomination Tuesday, while Walker Stapleton will represent the Republicans.

The two candidates stand on different sides of just about every issue.

Historically, Colorado is a purple state. Now, people are faced with a choice. Stapleton, a far right conservative or Polis, a far left liberal.

“It’s going to be a vastly different race than what we’re used to,” FOX31 Democratic Political Analyst Andy Boian said.

He says the Centennial State tends to see moderate politicians, but the two up for governor this time around don’t fall into that category.

For example, Polis is for universal healthcare, a very progressive viewpoint. Stapleton says the government should stay out of healthcare, and that’s a more conservative approach.

When it comes to oil and gas, Stapleton wants to work with companies, while Polis wants more regulations.

“Jared Polis and I have completely different views on healthcare, on energy, on the education future of Colorado,” Walker Stapleton said at his watch party on Tuesday.

“We have to go up against Walker Stapleton who offers a starkly different vision for our country and state,” Jared Polis said at his watch party on Tuesday.

Now that the primaries are over, the attacks are on.

In his acceptance speech Polis said, “Walker Stapleton comes out on the wrong side.”

“Jared Polis will drive 230,000 jobs out of Colorado and take a $32 billion economic impact away from our state and we cannot have that,” Stapleton said during his acceptance speech.

FOX31 Republican Political Analyst Sandra Solin says what you saw Tuesday is just the beginning.

“I feel like it’s going to be an election that’s a little more, a little angrier than we’ve seen in years past,” she said.

Solin says it will be a costly, nasty election.

It is worth noting both candidates mentioned they want unity in the upcoming election.