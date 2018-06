LONE TREE, Colo. — Crews are fighting a small brush fire near the junction of Lincoln Avenue and Interstate 25 in Lone Tree.

Just after noon on Wednesday, South Metro Fire Rescue said the fire was burning near northbound I-25. No structures are threatened and no injuries were reported.

South Metro Firefighters are on scene of brush fire along northbound I-25 at the Lincoln Avenue overpass. No structures are threatened and no injuries reported. Please use caution in the area, slow down and move over for responders along the roadway. pic.twitter.com/6nOYoglplx — SouthMetroFireRescue (@SouthMetroPIO) June 27, 2018

Authorities are asking drivers to slow down and give crews room to work.