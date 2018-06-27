Sen. Gardner urges Trump to pick Judge Allison Eid of Colorado for SCOTUS

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Could another judge from Colorado become an associate justice of the United States Supreme Court? Two judges -- serving in the Denver metro area -- are on President Trump’s list of 25 possibilities.

Republican Senator Cory Gardner told FOX31 on Wednesday he is throwing his support behind Judge Allison Eid of the U.S Court of Appeals for the Tenth Circuit. Eid is considered a conservative.

“She has a long tenure in Colorado jurisprudence,” Gardner said.

Gardner said he will submit a letter to the president on Thursday strongly encouraging him to pick Eid.

Judge Eid was Colorado’s solicitor general and a Colorado Supreme Court justice before being selected by President Trump to succeed Justice Neil Gorsuch on the Tenth Circuit.

“Obviously, to pick two people from the Tenth Circuit Court … both from Colorado, is going to be tough,” admitted Gardner—who called Eid a smart choice.

Eid is not the only possibility from Colorado. Chief Judge Timothy Tymkovich, also on the Tenth Circuit, is on Trump’s top-25 list.

“Two from Colorado would be rare, but predicting these things is a fool’s errand,” said University of Denver associate professor Corey Ciocchetti. “You might as well just flip a coin.”

Ciocchetti, who teaches ethics and legal studies, expects Trump’s pick to be in place before November.

“This will happen,” he said. “They got Gorsuch through. This will happen.”

FOX31 reached out to Senator Michael Bennet for an interview. He was unavailable, but his office sent the following statement:

“Although I sometimes disagreed with Justice Kennedy—particularly with his flawed opinion in Citizens United—he served our nation honorably. I thank him for his service."

“Justice Kennedy was the critical vote to secure constitutional protections, including marriage equality and reproductive rights. Filling his vacancy will be among the most important decisions of our lifetimes. The stakes require vigilance to protect the Court’s future and our fundamental rights."

“The President and the Senate owe it to the next generation of Americans to identify a consensus nominee who can earn the confidence of the American people. The President should resist the temptation to nominate an extremist who could be approved only by a bare majority vote. We should not poison the Court further with the Senate’s partisanship.” – U.S. Senator Michael Bennet