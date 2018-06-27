Salida holds burial service for pioneer from the 1800s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALIDA — A burial service was held for a young pioneer who died during the mid-1800s in Salida on Wednesday.

The man’s remains were discovered in 2016 by some hikers in Chaffee County.

A forensic anthropologist revealed the young man was likely 16-18 years old and lived in the mid-1800s.

“There are a lot of bones out in the mountains of people who died out in the mountains. But he died a very violent death,” said Chaffee County Sheriff John Spezze.

Spezzee said the man was likely murdered. His remains were discovered in an isolated area of Chaffee County.

“ Our feeling is he was probably murdered outside of where he was found and then put in there to be hidden to be found,” Spezze explained

The community of Salida came together and raised funds to get the pioneer a proper burial site at the Fairview Cemetery.

On Thursday, members of the community gathered for a service.

“It kind of struck us like ‘this person deserved one last good thing in his life,’” Spezze said.

