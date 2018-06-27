Pool inspections in full swing as temperatures climb

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PARKER, Colo. -- Health inspectors are making rounds at public pools this summer, inspecting them to make sure water is safe for swimmers.

The FOX31 Problem Solvers followed around inspectors with the Tri-County Health Department to see what it takes to check the water at a pool.

At a public pool in Parker, as inspector dipped a cylinder into the pool to pull out water. Then, added drops to the water to test for chlorine, the pH levels and calcium. The pool tested Wednesday passed its test.

If a pool fails it's inspection, the pool needs to be cleared of any swimmers and chemicals are used to re-adjust the water to the correct chemical levels.

Tri-County Health Department says its pools are tested twice a year. For outdoor pools, that means getting tested at the beginning and the end of summer. Indoor pools are tested in the fall and spring.