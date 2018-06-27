Police arrest NFL player’s brother after body found at Giants star’s home

NEW YORK – Police arrested the brother of New York Giants cornerback Janoris Jenkins after discovering a body in the NFL star’s New Jersey home Tuesday morning.

William H. Jenkins, 34, faces charges of aggravated manslaughter in the death of 25-year-old Roosevelt Rene.

Roosevelt Rene was a family friend, according to acting Bergen County Prosecutor Dennis Calo.

The cause and manner of Rene’s death has yet to be determined by the Bergen County Medical Examiner’s Office, Calo’s statement said.

A search of property records shows the Fair Lawn home is the most recent address listed for the 29-year-old Giants cornerback.

Neither Jenkins nor a representative for the New York Giants could be reached Tuesday.

Citing sources, ESPN reported Jenkins is aware of the investigation. The NFL player was not home when the body was discovered. He has been in Florida since the end of the Giants minicamp two weeks ago, ESPN said.

William Jenkins is being held at the Ontario County Jail.

A joint investigation by the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office and Fair Lawn Police Department continues.

CNN Wire contributed to this story