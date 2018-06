Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PARKER, Colo. -- A sudden blast of wind brought down a few trees in a neighborhood in Parker Wednesday afternoon.

Witnesses said a microburst brought knocked over trees along Club Drive in the Hidden River area.

Pinpoint Weather Meteorologist Matt Makens said the winds were 50+ mph at about 3:45 p.m. in that area.

A witness, Joanna Kelleher, told FOX31 one tree landed on parked cars at a club house, and four other trees were uprooted along Club Drive.