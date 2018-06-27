Man killed in Weld County crash involving airport shuttle van identified

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — The man killed in a crash involving an airport shuttle van on Interstate 25 Tuesday morning has been identified.

72-year-old Philip Kent Melcher, S.M. was a passenger in the 2011 Chevrolet shuttle van that collided with another vehicle near Exit 239 on northbound I-25 in Firestone. At least six people were taken to the hospital following the crash.

While Melcher was American, he was a Catholic brother affiliated with Compania de Maria, a Roman Catholic community in Lima, Peru.

“He was reportedly visiting the United States at the time of the crash,” the Weld Country Coroner’s Office said Wednesday.

Colorado State Patrol continues to investigate the crash. The cause of Melcher’s death will be announced once an autopsy report is complete.

Estes Park Shuttle was operating the van. The company is facing a lawsuit alleging that in September, a driver suddenly hit the brakes, causing passengers to suffer injuries that ranged from a nose fracture and mouth cuts to cervical fractures and head hematoma.

A case management conference is scheduled for July 20 in Larimer County Court.