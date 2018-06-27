Know the signs of heat-related illness

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Searing heat falls over the metro area with triple digits in the FOX31 Pinpoint Weather forecast.

The high temperatures can be deadly and we’re getting reports of air conditioning units breaking down in some apartment buildings.

Doctors say this is the time to check on elderly neighbors, keep a close eye on kids and watch out for pets.

Temperatures in cars, on pavement and inside homes can hover at more than 90 degrees without air conditioning or a fan.

The FOX31 Problem Solvers did a welfare check on residents in one apartment building where we received complaints about the air conditioning being out for several days.

It is now back on for now, but the heat is likely to affect systems in many homes and buildings in the coming weeks.

Dr. David Holland of Skyridge Medical Center tells FOX31 illness from heat exposure can occur within as little as an hour and says if you begin to notice symptoms, “get to a cool place. Get yourself cooled down.”

Dr. Holland goes on to explain, “The first signs of heat exhaustion would be cramping, feeling generally weak, lightheaded and dizzy. If you're feeling dizzy and you are an elderly person I would recommend calling 911.”

Doctors also say parents should limit their child’s outdoor time and check their skin for redness or excessive heat.

Get them to a cooler area and have them consume cool liquids that do not contain high amounts of sugar.

No child or animal should ever be left in a car for any amount of time.

Hot door handles and pavement can cause third degree burns.

For more information about the effects of heat, visit the Sky Ridge Medical Center website.