DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — Firefighters are working on a wildfire burning in Douglas County.

Around 1:15 p.m. Wednesday, South Metro Fire Rescue said three of its units were responding to assist the Jackson 105 Fire District to fight the fire.

The fire is burning near Colorado Highway 105 and Jackson Creek Road. The area is south of Sedalia and southwest of Castle Rock in central Douglas County.

