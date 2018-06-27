Crews fight structure fire in Broomfield

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — North Metro Fire Rescue firefighters are working on a fire in Broomfield.

The structure fire is near West 119th Place and Colmans Way, not far from U.S. Highway 36 and Wadsworth Parkway.

Heavy smoke. Working on getting update regarding occupancy. pic.twitter.com/eFzyx4UzE8 — North Metro Fire (@NMFirePIO) June 27, 2018

North Metro Fire reported heavy smoke. Officers from the Broomfield Police Department are assisting North Metro crews.

Two adults and three children were home when the fire started in their backyard, according to the fire department. While there is heavy damage to that home, neighboring structures are OK.

This story will be updated as authorities provide more information.